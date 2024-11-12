Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson’s starrer Red One still has a few days before it releases in the United States; however, it has been released in some international markets. The box office collection of its debut weekend has arrived, and it is not too shabby. Scroll below for the deets.

It is a Christmas action-adventure fantasy comedy movie directed by Jake Kasdan. It was written by Chris Morgan from an original story by Hiram Garcia. Dwayne and Chris are the two main leads in this movie, with a dynamic supporting cast comprising Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, Wesley Kimmel, and J. K. Simmons.

A few days back, Deadline reported the box office projection of Red One at the North American box office. It is tracking to earn $36 million on its debut weekend. There is also a chance of an upward surge in the numbers. Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans starrer film has been released in the United Kingdom and several other regions.

BoxOfficeReport.com’s latest analysis revealed the movie collections in international regions. According to the report, Red One collected an estimated $26.6 million. It shared how much the film collected from several parts. The United Kingdom is leading the race with its $3.2 million gross. In Mexico, it collected $2.3 million; from China, it grossed $2.0 million; in Spain, it earned $1.5 million, then $1.0 million $1.4 million in Australia; in Germany, it collected $1.4 million; in Italy, it raked in $1.1 million and $1.0 million in Brazil.

The film was made on a reported budget of $200 million. In this movie, Santa Claus gets kidnapped, and Dwayne Johnson’s Callum Drift teams up with Chris Evans’ Jack O’Malley to find and rescue him.

Red One was released in the United Kingdom on November 6 and will arrive in the United States on November 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

