Singham Again comfortably entered the 200 crore club during its second weekend, but now, it has witnessed the first big drop in its theatrical run. In the opening week, it secured an upper edge against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, all thanks to a higher screen/show count, but now, as the Kartik Aaryan has moved ahead in show count, this Ajay Devgn film has started to fall behind. The good thing is that the biggie surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express at the Indian box office on day 11. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

During the Diwali festive season, the Singham threequel enjoyed the benefit of holidays, and despite a tough battle, it pulled off a winning score. However, it could be said that the film underperformed a bit, considering the massive budget, the franchise value, and the Cop Universe factor. As enough time has passed, we can say that the magnum opus suffered a massive dent due to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Singham Again entered the second week by earning 10.15 crores on the second Friday, and ideally, it should have suffered a drop of 50% or less to earn a strong total in the long run. As per early trends, the film is heading for 4.50-5.50 crores on day 11, which is a drop of 55.66-45.81% compared to Friday. So, with a little more push, the magnum opus might avoid a drop of 50% or more, which will be a good sign.

In morning shows, Singham Again had an occupancy of below 10%, which jumped up to 15-16% during afternoon shows and remained similar in evening shows. In the night shows, the occupancy has witnessed a decent jump. From hereon, it needs to be seen how the film fares on weekdays as the entry into the 300 crore club looks uncertain now.

Including estimates, the Ajay Devgn starrer now stands at 229.80-230.80 crores net at the Indian box office after 11 days. With this, it has surpassed the domestic lifetime collection of Chennai Express (227 crores).

