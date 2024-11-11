The Ranbir Kapoor starrer musical drama Rockstar clocks in 13 years today (November 11). All the movie enthusiasts and music lovers out there abide by the film for establishing a cultural reset with its gut-wrenching plot, a brutally honest performance by Ranbir, and some iconic soundtracks. Many fans also feel that the film did not get its due credit at the box office upon its release 13 years ago and instead was celebrated upon its re-release this year. Let us take a trip down the memory lane and revisit the box office performance of the movie.

Rockstar Box Office Revisit

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer was mounted at a budget of 66 crore. It opened at 11 crores, which was considered a decent opening. The movie managed to rake in numbers due to a positive word of mouth and an immense critical acclaim. On its first weekend, the film earned 35 crore. At the same time, it went on to amass around 51 crore in its first week. The movie garnered a lifetime collection of 71 crore. It attained a plus verdict wherein a film manages to recover its investment and yield some profit. Upon its re-release earlier this year, the movie earned around 10 crores. The total collection of the film, including its re-release collection now comes to between 77 to 81 crores. The

Rockstar’s Impact

Even though the film might not have been a humongous success at the box office during its original release, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer remains one of the most celebrated films of Imtiaz Ali. The pain, pathos, unrequited love, and sense of self-destruction showcased by Ranbir’s Jordan in the movie evoked a myriad of emotions in the fans. Fans still celebrate songs like ‘Sadda Haq,’ ‘Tum Ho,’ ‘Naadan Parindey,’ and ‘Kun Faaya Kun’, such was the impact of the film.

About The Movie

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Rockstar also starred Nargis Fakhri, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Piyush Mishra in the lead roles. The music was composed by AR Rahman. The movie marked the last onscreen appearance of late actor Shammi Kapoor in a cameo role.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

