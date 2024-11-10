Another weekend has concluded, and Singham Again has witnessed decent growth. Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn starrer had the potential to be a blockbuster. Unfortunately, the mixed word-of-mouth restricted the cop drama from achieving the desired response. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 10 at the box office.

Singham Again was released in theatres worldwide on the festive holiday of Diwali. It arrived in a box office clash alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1, 2024. In the first week, both biggies co-existed very well. But the audience is finally picking their favorite and the result isn’t very favorable for Rohit Shetty’s directorial.

Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends

On the second Sunday, Singham Again made an estimated box office collection in the range of 14-15 crores. It witnessed a decent growth of 12-20% compared to 12.50 crores minted on day 9. The occupancies remained good in the afternoon and evening shows. But it was the night shows that couldn’t enjoy much footfall due to a working Monday tomorrow.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Singham Again below:

Week 1: 186.60 crores

Day 8: 9 crores*

Day 9: 12.50 crores*

Day 10: 14-15 crores

The total box office collection after 10 days will now stand somewhere between 222.1-223.1 crores.

The second Monday will be the deal breaker. Either Singham Again will maintain its strong momentum and raise hopes for a good lifetime total. Or the collections will drop and raise concerns about its box office run.

Budget recovery

It was earlier reported that Singham Again is made on a budget of 250 crores. But as per the latest update, the estimated cost spent might have crossed 300 crores. Either way, Rohit Shetty’s directorial is yet to recover its budget at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest box office updates here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office (9 Days): Only 8 Crores Difference, Kartik Aaryan’s Film Is Close To Its Journey Of Triumph Over Ajay Devgn’s Biggie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News