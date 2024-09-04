Fahadh Faasil has witnessed rapid growth in popularity with the massive success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. He will reprise his role as the lead antagonist in the sequel, which will arrive in theatres on December 6, 2024. But before that, the Aavesham actor may have signed his first Bollywood film with Imtiaz Ali. Scroll below for all the exciting details!

With Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Fahad made his debut in Telugu cinema. He received rave reviews for his performance as the antagonist and global recognition. His streak of success has continued in recent years with many other projects, including Vikram and Aavesham.

Fahadh Faasil is making his Bollywood debut?

As per a new report by Pinkvilla, Imtiaz Ali is working on his next romantic film and is in talks with Fahadh Faasil as the leading actor. A source close to the development revealed, “Fahadh and Imtiaz have done several meetings over the last few months, and their energies have aligned in the right way. Both of them prefer to work in the right set up, and are set to team up for the first time. Fahadh is also excited to debut in the Hindi space with a director like Imtiaz.”

The report further adds that the leading heroine has yet to be cast. However, a narration with Fahadh Faasil has already been conducted.

Will it be Heer Ranjha or Romeo Juliet?

Imtiaz Ali teased fans and indirectly confirmed that he’s working on a historic love tale. He shared a piece of paper on his Instagram, with names of iconic pairs written on it – Mirza Sahiba, Laila Majnu, Heer Ranjha, Romeo Juliet, among others. The caption read, “‘sabki kahani likhi hui hai….’ how about the next Love Legend?!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial)

Ali had previously expressed interest in creating a movie about Radha Krishna but said he would do it with adequate knowledge of the subject when he was ready. Fans are also excited about that possibility!

Imtiaz Ali to taste success after 2 back-to-back failures?

Despite a strong cast, the ace director has faced two back-to-back failures at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan led Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) and Love Aaj Kal 2 (2020) were both commercial flops despite enjoying massive pre-release hype.

Imtiaz Ali and Fahadh Faasil’s collaboration will surely be an eye-popping one. Only time will tell if he will finally taste success 8 long years in theatres.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Was Thani Oruvan Was Actually Planned For Prabhas But Didn’t Get Materialized? Find The Deets Here

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News