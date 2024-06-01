Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal was released in theatres in 2017. It was SRK’s first collaboration with director Imtiaz Ali, so the expectations were quite high. The actor is known as the King of Romance, and the director is known for depicting love stories in poetic ways. However, when the film was released, it didn’t receive positive reviews.

Even though the audience loved the music and performances, the story failed to leave a good impression. Jab Harry Met Sejal didn’t mint good numbers at the box office. It turned out to be the biggest flop of Imtiaz Ali’s career. Now, Ali has shared an anecdote and his thoughts regarding Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film.

Imtiaz Ali on Jab Harry Met Sejal Failure & Its Impact

In an interview, Imtiaz Ali said that when JHMS was completed three years after its release, someone asked him to post about the movie. The person told Ali that if it didn’t perform well, it was still his movie. “Toh mujhe bohot dard hua. It is an unfortunate child. I felt a sense of ownership over the film, I felt like telling it, ‘I am not embarrassed of you brother, you are mine, as much as any other film of mine.’ So, in that moment, I felt a strange melancholy, ek ajeeb sa dard mehsoos hua, that oh, this was an unsuccessful film, which I didn’t feel in this manner back then.”

The Amar Singh Chamkila director added that back then, when the film was released, calculations were happening. He used to read people’s faces and see disappointment. Ali was also diagnosed with dengue and was bedridden for a month. Imtiaz processed the pain of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film’s failure with time. The filmmaker had to let it go now.

Imtiaz Ali told Ranveer Allahbadia in the interview that he took the risk of experimenting with Jab Harry Met Sejal. “The process is different with each film, but the approach was similar. I was trying to make a light film with Jab Harry Met Sejal, an easy film, in which there is no ‘funda’, no obvious depth, no philosophical depth. I was trying to make a light film, which was also an experiment. The films of mine that were doing well were not like that. But I didn’t want to make the same kind of film; in fact I wanted to be different and, so I went into that direction. That was a pure thought. Some experiments won’t work.”

Jab Harry Met Sejal is available to stream on Netflix.

