Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, was released on Netflix in April. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it’s a biographical musical drama based on Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot. The film depicts how Chamkila became such a massive sensation in Punjab, how he met Amarjot, and how their songs became widely popular in a short span. The film received a lot of positive reactions. Now, Gippy Grewal has also shared his views.

In an interview, Gippy Grewal shared his reaction to the Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer. Gippy, busy with ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ promotions, stated that he also listens to Chamkila’s songs. The actor-singer spoke in detail about how Chamkila’s music became big in Punjab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Gippy Grewal on Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila

In an interview, Gippy Grewal was asked if he feels Diljit’s movie whitewashed the late singer’s image, as a certain section of the audience claims. The Carry on Jatta 3 actor answered, “After watching the movie, it felt like they portrayed exactly what was there. They showed that the songs of Chamkila, which people were listening to left and right, many were saying were vulgar songs, but people were listening. People were enjoying it.”

Grewal said that he was also one of those people who listened to Chamkila’s songs. Whenever he went out with his parents, he knew what to say and how to behave. He didn’t stop anyone and always tried to do better things in life.

“But it’s not like you listen to one thing and become like that. When Chamkila Ji sang religious songs, they were also superhits. Baba Tera Nankana and Talwar Main Kalgidhar were blockbuster songs of the time. It’s not like they sang that song, and people think they didn’t sing well; they sang songs of all kinds. And as shown in the movie, they also wanted to change. They wanted to not sing those songs, but people wanted to hear them,” Gippy Grewal told OTT Play.

Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Planned Om Shanti Om’s Entire Promotion Strategy Sitting In A Washroom? Shreyas Talpade Recalls, “He Was Sitting On The Pot, I Was In The Tub…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News