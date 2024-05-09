Om Shanti Om is one of the most loved Shah Rukh Khan movies. It’s the second film for which SRK collaborated with director Farah Khan. There are many reasons to love OSO, one of them being Deepika Padukone. The SRK starrer was the actress’ debut film in Bollywood. It has been 17 years since the film was released, but its fan following keeps growing yearly.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s reincarnation romantic musical drama also stars Shreyas Talpade in a pivotal role. He plays Om’s friend, Pappu Master, and always supports his best friend’s delusion. SRK and Shreyas’ camaraderie was also one of the best highlights of Om Shanti Om. In an interview, Talpade talked about the efforts SRK took to promote the Farah Khan directorial in the best way possible.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Promotional Strategies For Om Shanti Om

Shreyas Talpade said that SRK wanted to make OSO the biggest movie of 2007. For Talpade, it was a huge learning experience. The actor also shared an anecdote when they were in London for the movie’s premiere.

“We were sitting in a washroom together in a London hotel room. Deepika was giving an interview outside. And the premiere was in the evening. And Shah Rukh was still coming up with ideas. He said, ‘You and I will dance on the red carpet and attract as many people as possible’. He never takes his stardom for granted. Of course, people will come for his premiere, but he wanted to fight till the last minute to attract as many people as he could. Everything that he did during the course of those promotions was phenomenal. He was sitting on the pot; I was sitting on the tub. We were waiting for Deepika’s interview to get over,” Shreyas Talpade told Siddharth Kanan in an interview.

The Om Shanti Om star further added that a night before,he heard a knock on his door. The actor thought it must be room service, but he was surprised to see Shah Rukh Khan standing outside. Shreyas shared, “Baahar hi khade rakhega (Won’t you invite me inside)?” SRK asked and showed his entire plan for OSO promotions. Talpade added, “He had the entire chart, from when we’d have breakfast to when we’d leave for the press conference. Shah Rukh Khan was doing that at 11 in the night for his film, in London. Someone from his PR team could’ve explained this, but he did it himself.”

Meanwhile, Shreyas Talpade is busy promoting his upcoming psychological thriller, Kartum Bhugtam. Directed by Soham Shah, the film also stars Madhoo, Vijay Raaz, and Aksha Pardasany. It will be released in theatres on May 17, 2024.

Must Read: Sikandar: Rashmika Mandanna To Romance Salman Khan In AR Murugadoss’ Action-Packed Eid 2025 Release, Netizens React “Blockbuster Loading”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News