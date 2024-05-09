Deepika Padukone's Pregnancy Mood Swing Becomes Talk Of The Town As She Reacts To A Pap Filming Her Secretly, "Ab Zabardasti Baby Bump Dekhoge To..." Defend Netizens!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to embrace parenthood, and the couple announced a few months ago that they would add a member to their family in September. However, we know that the internet and social media these days spare none.

So even DP’s pregnancy was scrutinized with people steeping too low to judge the size of the baby bump, intrude her personal life, discussing if she has opted for surrogacy, and recently even speculating why Ranveer deleted their wedding pictures from Instagram.

Now, with a new spotting of the couple,Deepika Padukone‘s pregnancy mood swing has become the talk of the town as the actress spotted a pap filming her secretly. She faked to ignore the camera until she came close and playfully hid the lens with her hand.

Do Not Record Her!

While some call the gesture playful, some call it rude, and the rest are still stuck on the baby bump versus the surrogacy gossip, trying to spot the bump on the Singham Again actress. Netizens reacted to the actress not being comfortable getting clicked. A user wrote, “She’s clearly not comfortable being clicked. What’s wrong with you guys?” Another comment read, “Leave her alone. During pregnancy, it’s her wish to get photographed.” One more comment read, “If she does not want to be recorded, then you DO NOT RECORD HER PERIOD!!”

However, some noticed that it was just a playful gesture by the Ram Leela actress. A user wrote, “She got mood swings because of pregnancy. It’s common that she is always on fire!” Another comment read, “Don’t worry, guys, she was just teasing him.” Another user echoed the same thought and wrote, “She did that on purpose to have fun!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

People Stoop Low On Gossip

People were also interested in whether she was having a baby bump or the actress opted for surrogacy. A user wrote, “They announced a baby in Sep. She didn’t announce a pregnancy. Leave her alone.” One more distasteful comment read, “She is not pregnant. If she was, she would wear something showing her bump. She is doing surrogacy. Trust me, she is lying. She is not pregnant.” A user defending the actress wrote, “Firstly in saree when she didn’t make the announcement of pregnancy… Ppl said she looks pregnant, so she wears a saree… Now she announced she is pregnant, ppl saying she is not!”

Another irritated user wrote, “Ab Zabardasti kisi ka baby bump dekhoge to yehi hoga na.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

A Beautiful Blessing For The Little One!

A beautiful comment read, “Once the baby is in you … It displays all its naughtiness through its mother right from the womb… This was something new from Deepika Padukone. The lil. one will be overloaded with sweetness, mischievousness, naughtiness.”

The video was shared on Manav Mangalani’s Instagram account. Check out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

