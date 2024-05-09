A few weeks ago, it was reported that Salman Khan is teaming up with AR Murugadoss for an action-packed thriller called “Sikandar.” The news made Salman fans happy, who have been waiting for a big announcement on what project he’s doing next. Since then, many wondered who would star alongside the superstar. Well, Khan has finally found his heroine, and it’s none other than Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with the film Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, fans loved her chemistry with Kapoor. Now, Mandanna is all set to work on her second Hindi film, in which she shares screen space with Salman Khan. The film’s production house made the official announcement on its social media pages.

Rashmika Mandanna To Romance Salman Khan In Sikandar

On May 9, Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson, took to its Instagram page to officially announce that Rashmika Mandanna is part of Sikandar. The post reads, “Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can’t wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!”

Fans are quite excited about the 2025 Eid treat featuring Salman Khan and the Animal actress. One netizen commented, “Yessss this is what we wantttt Salman X Rashmika.” Another fan posted, “Blockbuster loading”. “Super duper excited….. beyond our imagination,” reads another comment on the post.

Check out the post below –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

Meanwhile, a report by Pinkvilla states that the movie is expected to go on the floor in June this year. Along with Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna has another big film in her kitty – Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Telugu action thriller, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. It’s a sequel to their 2021 blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa 2 will release in theatres on August 15, 2024.

Must Read: Baazigar: When Kajol Was Asked To Be Ousted From Shah Rukh Khan’s Film By Nadeem-Shravan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News