Baazigar is one of the most loved and entertaining crime thrillers of the 90s. It’s the first film in which Shah Rukh Khan plays the bad buy. The 1993 thriller is also the first time we saw SRK and Kajol together on screen. Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut with the Abbas-Mustan directorial.

It has been three decades since Baazigar was released, and people can’t get enough of the dialogues, music, performances, SRK, and Kajol’s chemistry. But did you know that Abbas-Mustan initially hired Nadeem-Shravan to compose the film’s music? However, the duo wanted the makers to drop Kajol from the film. When things didn’t work out, the directorial duo hired Anu Malik to compose the film’s music.

Baazigar: Nadeem-Shravan Vs Tanuja

Nadeem-Shravan wanted Kajol out of Baazigar because of her mother, Tanuja. The composers had an issue with the DDLJ actress’ mother. About the same, Abbas-Mustain shared, “Nadeem-Shravan has some personal issue with Kajol and Tanuja ji. They asked us if we can change the female lead. We refused because we had already committed to her. We had finalised Kajol, and she had also signed the contract. We refused to make any changes.”

“Picture banege toh Kajol toh rahege he (If the film will be made, Kajol will star in it). They responded to this by saying, ‘Toh hum nahi rahege (Then we will not do the film),” the director duo told Radio Nasha in an interview.

Kajol & SRK in Baazigar Song

Meanwhile, Baazigar turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 1993. Fans cannot imagine anyone else except for Kajol, who is SRK’s true love interest in the film. After the romantic thriller, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol worked in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayene, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan and Dilwale.

