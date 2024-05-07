Jolly LLB 3: Legal Trouble For Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi’s Comedy Drama For This Reason! Find Out

Legal drama lands in legal trouble, what an irony! Jolly LLB redefined legal comedies in India and has achieved critical and commercial acclaim. After two successful films, the third in the series is set to unite the stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. But it looks like things might not be as smooth sailing for the Jolly. A case has been filed against them. Here’s everything we know!

The film, directed by Subhash Kapoor, was said to go on floors in May. Jolly LLB 3 also stars Akshay Kumar. According to reports, in the third installment, both the Jollys will be at loggerheads. Saurabh Shukla will play the judge in this one, too. Makers have reportedly finalized a relevant case, too.

Case Filled Against Jolly LLB 3

A complaint has been filed against Jolly LLB 3 for allegedly undermining the judiciary. According to NBT, the District Bar Association President Chandrabhan has allegedly filed a complaint against Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s film.

According to the report, the hearing for the case against Jolly LLB 3’s actors, director, and producer will occur today. Chandrabhan also requested that the film’s shooting be halted, citing the previous two parts’ mockery of the judicial system.

Talking about Chandrabhan Singh Rath said, “This decision has been taken after watching the first and second parts of Jolly LLB. It seems that the filmmakers, directors, and actors do not respect the dignity and honor of the country’s judiciary. The shooting of Jolly LLB 3 is underway in villages and areas around Ajmer, including the district magistrate’s office, which will continue for several days. Even during the shooting of this film, the image, respect, and dignity of the judiciary, including judges, do not seem to be taken seriously at all.” The report in NBT concluded.

The Bar President expressed concern about how legal professionals and judges were portrayed in the film. He stated that it is not consistent with real-world scenarios. According to him, such depictions harm the judiciary’s reputation and the image of legal practitioners. The Bar President emphasized that the complaint seeks to ensure that filmmakers consider these issues during production.

Jolly LLB 3 Release Date

Both Akshay and Arshad Warsi have begun shooting in Ajmer and even dropped a fun announcement video for Jolly LLB 3.

While Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar, and Saurabh Shukla are all expected to return, nothing has been announced about the film’s leading lady. With the film just hitting theaters, it may be some time before we see a trailer or even a glimpse.

The movie is expected to be shot throughout 20 and released in 2025. In addition to Jolly LLB 3, Akshay and Arshad Warsi will also appear together in Welcome 3, titled Welcome To The Jungle.

