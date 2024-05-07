Alia Bhatt walked the Met Gala carpet last night, and her look turned into the talk of the town. The actress, who has often been criticized for something or another, had to bear the brunt because of her designer, Sabyasachi.

Alia wore an intrinsic detailed Sabya Saree, keeping in mind the theme of the Met Gala and sharing her pictures on Instagram. The actress wrote, “We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility.”

However, the internet could not help but spot major similarities between this saree, Deepika Padukone’s saree at Marathi Filmfare Awards 2017, and Katrina Kaif’s wedding saree! And all hell broke loose. Sabyasachi was called out for presenting Alia at the Met Gala in such a sad state. Trolls and digs obviously followed next.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and posted, “The saree was a labor of love, brought to existence by 163 people over 1965 hours! Our color palette pays homage to nature’s beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea.”

Even The Same Statements!

A user shared an article link where the designer talked about Deepika Padukone’s Saree and said, “It took 47 people, 39 days to finish this garment.” Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and posted, “‘The saree was a labor of love, brought to existence by 163 people over 1965 hours!”

Here, have a look at Deepika Padukone’s saree.

Katrina Kaif’s Wedding Saree!

Presenting Katrina Kaif‘s wedding, Saree Sabyasachi officially posted, “Sabyasachi conceptualized and created a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil. Silhouetted like a white wedding gown, the pastel tulle sari is embellished with hand-cut English flowers, embroidered by craftswomen from Bengal, and liberally sprinkled with semi-precious gems and crystals. The ensemble took 40 artisans over 1800 hours to handcraft.”

Have a look at Katrina Kaif’s Saree.

Trolls & Attacks

A post on Reddit said Sabyasachi should stop copy-pasting looks, with the pictures of Alia Bhatt from the Met Gala and Deepika Padukone in the same saree. A user commented, “Alia should have opted for GG or RM. Sabyas designs are so repetitive that they are sore to the eyes now.” Another comment read, “I was telling y’all that these designs are common in India. Sabya himself has rinsed and repeated it so many times. Aloo looked beautiful, and the embroidery was amazing, but was this a MeT GALA-worthy look? No. And Alia should really blast on Sabya, man. Wtf.” Another dig read, “Ranbir & Sabya Both Have A Type.”

Well, definitely, the three sarees seem to take inspiration from each other too closely, but they all seem to be pretty different when one witnesses them closely. Also, aren’t all these beautiful women carrying out these outfits looking stunning as always?

Any thoughts?

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

