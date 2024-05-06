Vidhu Vinod Chopra is one of the most successful filmmakers in Hindi Cinema and is currently basking in the glory of his recent success, 12th Fail, which he directed and produced. Starring Vikrant Massey, the film is set to be released in China. Recently, the filmmaker recalled how he first met Amitabh Bachchan with Rekha.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra met Sr Bachchan for the first time on the sets of the 1977 film Alaap Probably, which was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and starred Rekha in the lead along with Big B. Chopra was there to show him his first film. He told everyone that he had booked the screening place till 5 pm and the film could be watched only till then.

In a recent interview, the director said, “Now, Amitabh, Hrishi da, and Rekha are all busy working, and I notice there’s some argument happening. Around 4, I started to feel that he wouldn’t get the time to watch my film. A little while later, I left. I was sitting outside, and I felt a hand on my shoulder. It was Amitabh Bachchan. He asked, ‘You have the booking till 5? Let’s go.”

The filmmaker next revealed that the Silsila actor asked for a favor as he wanted to take a friend along. No points for guessing who the friend was. Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “He asked if he could bring a friend along with him, and the friend was Rekha. He was angry because of the argument earlier, and we all got into the famous trailer.”

In the same interview, the filmmaker revealed that after watching his first film, Amitabh Bachchan was keen on working with him. But he got an offer from Doordarshan that paid him Rs 5000 for a chauffeur-driven car. He grabbed the opportunity to drop the Sholay actor’s proposal.

Years later, the two collaborated together on Eklavya, which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, and Sharmila Tagore.

