Kartam Bhugtam Trailer Review: Shreyas Talpade & Vijay Raaz Star In A Twisty Psychological Thriller About Destiny That Mimics Shaitaan’s Theme!

Will Good prevail versus Evil? The highly anticipated trailer of Kartam Bhugtam asks the same question. Based on the sole motto of what goes around, it stars Shreyas Talpade and Vijay Raaz. The gripping psychological thriller encompasses fear, paranoia, and suspense in a tightly-knit trailer. The Trailer for Kartam Bhugtam dropped today, and here’s what we think!

Directed by the acclaimed Soham P Shah, known for his work on films like Kaal and Luck, Kartam Bhugtam promises a gripping narrative that translates to “what goes around, comes around” – a narrative that perfectly encapsulates the film’s intriguing plot. The movie is also the first project of actor Shreyas Talpade after his major health scare.

The 1-minute 46-second trailer deals with everything from ambition, self-doubt, greed, and society’s dealings in good and bad deeds. When the trailer starts, we see an ambitious Shreyas Talpade trying to make a name for himself and doing everything he can with the book. But after constant rejections and a topsy-turvy series of coincidences. A tired Shrays reaches an astrologer played by Vijay Raaz.

These incidences lead to a wild chase and many weird and spooky destined things. The trailer is sharp and cuts so that it hooks to you and keeps you guessing while also raising your interest. The thought of the trailer could be based on a straightforward premise, but it is a combination of suspense and thrilling music accompanying intriguing scenes.

And that is exactly what the trailer of Kartam Bhugtam does. It intrigues you but will also need a solid execution to battle off the themes of Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan and other psychological thrillers.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo, and Aksha Pardasany. “Kartam Bhugtam” is all set to hit cinemas nationwide on May 17th, 2024, and will be released in five languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam—ensuring a pan-India theatrical release.

Produced by Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd., “Kartam Bhugtam” is poised to be a cinematic treat for fans of psychological thrillers. With its captivating trailer launch today, the wait for the film’s release just got even more exciting!

Watch The Trailer Of Kartam Bhugtam Here:

