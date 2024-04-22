Shreyas Talpade is fighting back after fighting off death in real life. He is all set to tackle, the twisted thrills in his movie Karatam Bhugatam. The teaser for the Talpade and Vijay Raaz drama dropped today and at a second glance, themes can give a tough competition to Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan. Kartam Bhugatam’s teaser is exciting and thrilling but maybe needs a spark that the trailer can offer.

The first glimpse of the awaited film Kartam Bhugtam dropped today. The intriguing teaser offers a glimpse into a world where human psychology collides with the mysteries of astrology. “Kartam Bhugtam” delves into the intricate web of karma, exploring the timeless truth that actions have consequences.

The 55-second teaser starts with depictions of holy temples and is set against the background of Vijay Raaz reciting a couplet about karma, and the central theme of the movie, ‘What goes around, comes around’. Escalating in suspense and thrills, with quick-cut glimpses of scenes from the movie. The teaser is tight and holds your attention, only to sway away later. The teaser cascades into its final chase scenes with Shreyas scouring through the city in search of answers, which only unravels more questions.

The themes and tones of the teaser rival that of Ajay Devgn and Madhavan starred Shaitaan. The teaser also proves true to the style of the director Soham P Shah’s previous work, which delves into mythology, folktales, and psychology.

Kartam Bhugtam is directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Soham P. Shah, known for his films like ‘Kaal’, which starred Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role, and Imran Khan’s Luck’ and boasts a stellar cast with talented actors Shreyas Talpade, and Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany.

In conclusion, the teaser is strong enough to hold its own interest. But the story’s delivery will have to be equally strong to make this eccentric topic work. But from whatever little we saw, the film promises to take audiences on a captivating cinematic journey, inviting them to question the intricacies of fate and the depths of the human psyche.

Produced by Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd., “Kartam Bhugtam” will be released in theatres on May 17th in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Watch The Teaser Here:

