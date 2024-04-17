Ulajh Teaser Review: Janhvi Kapoor Is Mothering A World Of Diplomats Born Right Out Of Alia Bhatt's Raazi But We Are Not Complaining!

If growth has a synonym, then Janhvi Kapoor needs to be one of them definitely. The actress has proved herself with whatever project she takes up, and her growth as an actor is visible in each of her performances. The young starlet is back with another intriguing story, and the Ulajh teaser definitely captivates everyone.

Starring the Devara actress alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, the teaser presents a maze of events and a lot of characters, with Janhvi promising to tackle them all at the word go.

Helmed by Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh, at the first instant, seems like coming out of Raazi’s womb. But it takes a distinct character once Janhvi Kapoor starts mothering a world of officers and patriots with shades of Sehmat but grows out of the Raazi’s closeted space in a few seconds, expanding her world and owning it.

The actress plays a diplomat who is there to survive, to fight, struggle, and, in all probability, to murder. The only catch is how and why. The first glimpse of Ulajh seems to be very true to its title, justifying it brilliantly introducing a maze of shades of Janhvi Kapoor’s character entangled between gaddari and wafadari and walking on the thin lines of nations and borders.

The 56-second teaser of the upcoming film clearly shows Janhvi Kapoor struggling with the dilemmas of being a patriot, a diplomat, a seductress, a confident diplomat, and a distressed woman. And in every frame, she just seems to nail the part she plays, keeping us wanting for more, which currently seems like a winner of a film on cards.

The film also boasts powerhouse performers, including Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, Dialogues by Atika Chauhan. Helmed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, the film is slated for a theatrical release on 5th July.

4.5 stars to this teaser!

