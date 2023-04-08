There is a massive buzz around the sequel of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2 (Pushpa: The Rule). While fans are eagerly waiting to watch the turn the story will take in the upcoming sequel, its makers ignited their anticipation by releasing a special video on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday. As Shreyas Talpade provides the voice to Pushparaj for the film’s Hindi version, he recently revealed how he took an entire day to dub and perfected the one-line dialogue for the clip.

Pushpa follows the story of a labourer who makes a number of enemies as he rises in the smuggling world of red sandalwood. As the police try to bring down his illegal business, violence erupts as Pushpa refuses to step down from his position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The makers of Pushpa recently honoured Allu Arjun for his tremendous work in the film franchise with a special video featuring his Pushparaj avatar. The special clip was named ‘Where is Pushpa?’ which featured the return of Pushpa. Shreyas Talpade also took to his Twitter handle to wish Allu Ajrun a happy birthday and wrote, “Ab rule Pushpa ka…aur Pushpa kabhi Jhukkega nahi sala To the Original ‘Fire’ @alluarjun ji…. here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday brother. Hope your day and years to come are as rocking as this #Pushpa2 teaser.”

Further in the thread, Shreyas Talpade shared his experience of dubbing one line in the end of the teaser that said, “Agar Jungle me koi janwar do kadam peechhe le to samjho sher aaya hai. Lekin jab sher hi do kadam peechhe le to samjho ki Pushpa aaya hai.” The Golmaal Returns actor revealed that he took an entire day to dub the line and wrote, “Fun fact: Went one day to dub for that one line in the end and the nostalgia that hit me was just amazing! What a fun experience. The ride just got bigger.”

Fun fact: Went one day to dub for that one line in the end and the nostalgia that hit me was just amazing! What a fun experience. The ride just got bigger.#Pushpa2TheRule — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) April 8, 2023

As the actor talked about his experience, his fans could not stop praising him for his dedication to his work. A Twitter user wrote, “Your voice to the film is still underrated. It has made a lot of difference to bring the character out. Hope in Rule you get the applause you deserve.” Another one penned, “You had done a fabulous job in Part 1 Shreyas ji Waiting for 2nd part eagerly.”

A third fan commented, “You are so underrated man Your Voice like fire hai fire.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Showing Love With His Hands On Virat Kohli’s Cheeks After KKR vs RCB Match Is Breaking The Internet, Netizens React “Two Kings In One Frame”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News