Salman Khan, one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, is gearing up for his next release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is one of the much-awaited films of the year, and Bhai fans have been eagerly waiting for the release. Now director Farhad Samji reveals what it’s like to helm Salman’s film.

For the unversed, the action comedy is set for release on April 21 during Eid. The film marks Salman’s first big-screen performance since his 2019 film Dabangg 3. He previously appeared in the film Antim in an extended cameo appearance, and his 2021 film Radhe was released on the OTT platform.

This means the trade and Salman Khan’s fandom are hoping for the film to set the box office afire, and director Farhad Samji is well aware of it. Talking to Indian Express, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan director has claimed that the task was to mount a film that does justice to the stardom of Salman while also staying true to the script.

Farhad said, “Salman Khan’s stardom is so huge it does play on your mind. His fans are also like bouncing boards. You have to leave no stone unturned and play all your cards accordingly because that pressure is there. Whenever you direct Salman, you need to be aware that the chair you are sitting on shouldn’t be the director’s chair but the seat of a cinema hall. As an audience if I am sitting on that chair in a theatre, what do I want? If Salman sir is about to deliver a dialogue, then I need a buildup and, for that, a high-speed shot, a back shot. This thought process is required, especially when you shoot an action sequence.”

“Salman is a megastar, but at the end of the day, he is also playing a character in the script. We can’t always try only to do fan service because then the story will go flat. There has to be an amalgamation where we handle the stardom and be true to the character. Like when you see the film, you will realise why Salman has three looks in it–long hair, bearded, clean shaven. There is a proper reason for it. It is not used as a gimmick at all, it was the need of the story.” Farhad Samji said.

Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the 2014 Tamil movie, Veeram, which chronicled the story of a man whose four younger brothers want him to get married so that they can settle down too. The film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.

