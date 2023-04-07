Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently premiered the power-packed thriller, Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega starring Suniel Shetty. The series witnesses Suniel showing off blazing guns and high-octane action-packed scenes. Back in his action avatar, as a tough cop, Anna always brings in pristine intensity on-screen which gives flamboyance to his character.

With audiences, fans and stalwarts from the entertainment industry talking about Suniel Shetty’s undefeated action prowess, Shetty credits his inspiration for action, to the veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reminiscing Big B’s versatility as an iconic superstar over the years, Suniel Shetty said, “Amitabh Bachchan is the quintessential action hero for all of us. He is everything when it comes to action, be it the action scenes or dialogue delivery.”

Suniel Shetty has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in various films, including Kaante, Darna Zaroori Hai, Ek Rishta: The Bond Of Love, Shootout at Lokhandwala and more.

Coming back to Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega, these 8 episodic series is an amalgamation of Bollywood action drama accompanied by new-age thriller presupposition. Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra and produced by Yoodlee films, the film division of Saragama, Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega is streaming on Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Showing Love With His Hands On Virat Kohli’s Cheeks After KKR vs RCB Match Is Breaking The Internet, Netizens React “Two Kings In One Frame”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News