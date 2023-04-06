Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan ruled the box office and everyone’s hearts for many years until he stopped getting work. However, the TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in 2000 brought him into the much-deserved spotlight again. Read on for more.

While Big B had his own reasons to start hosting the show for the small screen his actress and politician wife was not fine with Mr Bachchan doing the same given the reputation the actor had.

Before hosting the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000, Amitabh Bachchan was on the brink of bankruptcy. Speaking on the same, the legendary star earlier shed light on the circumstances that led him to take up the show. According to The Indian Express, the actor during the 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati asserted, “Darasal, ikkis saal ho gaye hain. San 2000 mein iski shuruat hui thi. Aur uss samay humko pata nahi tha, sab log keh rahe they ke aap film se television mein jaa rahe hain, bade parde se chhote parde par aa rahe hain, aapki image ko nuksaan hoga.” An emotional Senior Bachchan added, “Lekin humari apni kuch paristhitiyan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke… Filmon mein kaam jo hai woh mil nahi raha tha, lekin pehle broadcast ke baad jiss tarah ke reaction aane shuru hue, phir aisa laga ke puri duniya mil gayi hai.”

Speaking on similar lines, Jaya Bachchan in an earlier interview with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla had shared that she never wanted Amitabh to host the show. “Can you imagine I never wanted him to do it?”, asserted Jaya and when asked the reason behind it, the actress said she, “just somehow felt that it was somewhere not correct to shrink him into the small screen.”

For the unversed, KBC last aired on the small screen in 2022 with its 14th season. The hit show is the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

