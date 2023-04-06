It is raining Ramayana in Bollywood. Recently, Om Raut presented Hanuman’s poster from his magnum opus Adipurush. While Nitesh Tiwari is also planning a Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Hrithik Roshan as Ravan. Even KV Vijayendra Prasad is writing a Ramayana from Sita’s perspective starring Kangana Ranaut. But before all this newfound craze for Ramayana a few years back, a doodle artist reimagined Ramayana with Bollywood actors and his casting was on point.

The doodler who goes by the handle doodler_rohit, casted Bollywood actors in his version of Ramayana and doodled the posters on point. While his casting had mixed reactions from users, everyone appreciated his piece of art.

Ramayana in this universe had an epic cast starting with Hrithik Roshan reimagined as Ram, Ranbir Kapoor as Lakshman and Radhika Apte as Sita. But do you know whom did he cast as Hanuman? It was nine other than our own Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor. Sabki Aan Sabki Shaan Sabka Ek Bhaijaan!

The doodler, Rohit Bose presented Salman Khan as Bajrang Bali Hanuman and justified the casting with a caption. The post featuring Salman Khan as Hanuman said, “Because he is everybody’s favourite Bajrangi Bhaijan! Sallu’s chiseled body and often (unintentionally) funny antics remind us of the Monkey God. And Mumbai roads will be a lot safer when he’s flying instead of driving. “

Even fans agreed to Salman Khan turning Hanuman. A user asked, “Because he looks like it or is a virgin?” “It is bcos of his monkey-like antics”, wrote another user.

Other characters from the Ramayana were also reimagined with mega actors making this Ramayana a sure-shot blockbuster. Besides Ram Hritik Roshan, Lakshman Ranbir Kapoor and Sita Radhika Apte, Amitabh Bachchan were sketched as Raja Dashrath, Farhan Akhtar as Bharat and Aditya Roy Kapur as Shatrughan. Other characters included Sanjay Dutt as Kumbhkarna, Kangana Ranaut as Shoorpanakha, Anil Kapoor as Vibhishana, Ranveer Singh as Meghnad and Varun Dhawan as Angad. The sketch series had its antagonist Ravana in Rajnikanth. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati were also sketched as Bali and Sugriva.

You can watch the posters here

