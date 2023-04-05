Fresh pairings in Bollywood are often eagerly awaited and create a lot of excitement among audiences. This is because viewers enjoy witnessing new dynamics and chemistry between actors, and the unpredictability of a new pairing heightens the suspense. Here are some of the fresh pairings we are looking forward to in this season!

1. Kriti and Shahid

In an upcoming robotic rom-com by Dinesh Vinjan, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor’s pairing is certainly going to be intriguing. Shahid’s charismatic presence and Kriti’s lively charm will undoubtedly produce an enthralling on-screen chemistry. We can anticipate their unusual pairing, which will undoubtedly give the film an exciting dimension. They are currently shooting in Dubai for the same and have left fans eager wanting to know more!

2. Hrithik Roshan And Deepika Padukone

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are two of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry and they are to be seen together in Siddharth Anand’s action film ‘Fighter’. The anticipation for this film is at an all-time high due to their extraordinary talent and unmatched fame. The audience is eagerly anticipating what these two superstars have in store for them, and it’s safe to say that this pairing has lifted the bar for action films in India.

3. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone

The Indian film industry is in uproar about the pairing of Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the upcoming movie “Project K.” Given that both actors have a huge fan base that spans the whole nation, this new pairing is yet another pan-Indian casting coup. With the renowned Amitabh Bachchan on board, the anticipation for this movie is sky high and expected to be an epic film. With their talent and star power, Deepika and Prabhas are sure to make this movie a hit with fans who are excited to experience their on-screen chemistry.

4. Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur

The prospect of Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur coming together for Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro Inn dino’ has the fans of these young stars all excited. The fresh love story and captivating chemistry to be witnessed is enthralling and makes them the most promising pair to watch out for in the current scenario

5. Janhavi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

In the upcoming Nitish Tiwari’s “Bawaal,” Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will work together for the first time. In the entertainment industry, there has been a lot of buzz since the unveiling of this fresh new pairing. The two actors, who are renowned for their charisma and on-screen presence, have fans eagerly anticipating their on-screen chemistry. “Bawaal” looks to be a pleasure for moviegoers with a strong cast and an intriguing plot.

