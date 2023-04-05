Johnny Lever is one of the popular comedians in Bollywood. He has not only starred in more than three hundred Hindi films, but he is also one of the first stand-up comedians in India. The veteran comedian opened up about his childhood struggles in a recent media interaction. Scroll down to know more.

The veteran comedian was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which had Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in dual roles. The film didn’t meet the audience’s expectations and failed at the box office. In previous interactions, the comedian addressed the film’s failure at the ticket windows.

In an episode of Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, Jonny Lever revealed about his childhood struggles with his alcoholic father and recounted how his class teacher loved him very much and cared for him even when he left school.

“My father was an alcoholic, due to which he never paid any attention to us, but it was my elder uncle who paid us for our fees and ration. So after a while, I got infuriated and left school. But I got a lot of love while I was in school, I used to imitate everyone,” he said.

Johnny Lever added, “Even the teachers. My class teacher, Damyanti teacher, was very lovely. I am still in touch with her. When I left, she sent the students to call me and even wanted to pay the fees and clothes for me to join back the school.”

Johnny has two children, a daughter Jamie and a son Jessy, who have also followed their father into the entertainment industry. The father-daughter duo worked together in the comedy film Housefull 2 (2019) and are now starring in Pop Kaun alongside Kunal Kemmu, Nupur Sanon, Saurabh Shukla, Chunky Panday and Rajpal Yadav.

