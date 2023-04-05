Manoj Bajpayee is regarded as one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He has given several memorable performances in films like Satya, Rajneeti, Gangs of Wasseypur, Special 16 and many more. He also starred in a popular web series, The Family Man, and many praised him for his performance.

Even though he has led a public life for nearly three decades, he seldom opens up about his personal life. The actor met his now wife, Shabana Raza, in the 90s, and they tied the knot in 2006. While the actor’s wife stays away from the limelight, that does not stop him from praising her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Manoj Bajpayee finally opened up about their religious differences and how that did not affect their marriage. He also said that they don’t discuss religion with each other, and neither did he face any opposition from his family at the time of his marriage.

The National Award-winning actor said, “My marriage with Shabana, more than religion, is about the values that we share. And those values we don’t talk about. These are unsaid. Tomorrow, if one of us changes our values, our marriage wouldn’t last.”

Manoj Bajpayee also spoke about whether there was any chatter about their inter-faith relationship among family members. “Had there been any, it was not conveyed to me, and it was not made obvious. I come from a Brahmin family, a feudal family. Her family had a lot of reputation and prestige to their name. But surprisingly, none of my family members ever objected to it. Never, till now. And if there’s any conversation that is happening with my wife, which has to do with religion….”

The Family Man actor then said, “She’s spiritual, very, very spiritual. She’s a proud Muslim, and I’m a proud Hindu, but it doesn’t clash with each other.” The actor said in no uncertain terms that he will not tolerate any anti-religion comments, and people around him know that they mustn’t make such statements around him because he will shut them down.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan’s This Video Makes Fans Think They’re Fighting Over Something; One Says, “SRK Puch Rahe Salman Khan Ke Saath Photo”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News