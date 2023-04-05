Jackie Shroff Wins Hearts Of Netizens With His ‘Ped Lagao’ Campaign, One Calls Him “Unfiltered, Unfake, Original”

Legendary Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has won over the hearts of fans and netizens with his unique approach to life. Jackie’s campaign of ‘ped lagao’ has resonated with his fans, as he is often seen carrying a potted plant to promote the planting of trees. He is a true nature lover and is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment.

What sets Jackie apart from other celebrities is his aunthentic personality. He is always found being himself at appearances, awards and, events and many clearly admire him for it. He is not afraid to be bold and daring, and here is what one of his admirers tweeted, “This is Jackie. Be like Jackie. Cool. Unfiltered. Unfake. Original. Truthful. Use your social media to promote responsible behavior. @bindasbhidu always your fan”.

Speaking of his dedication to the cause another fan tweeted, “Jackie Shroff’s commitment to the bit is fantastic, ye aadmi akela global warming reverse karega”.

In addition to his philanthropic endeavors, Jackie Shroff has been continuing to make significant strides in the entertainment industry as well. He recently appeared in the Amazon Prime short film “Hunter,” alongside actor Suniel Shetty, delivering an impressive performance that left viewers wanting more. We are eagerly anticipating his upcoming project alongside the iconic actor Rajinikanth. As he continues to make his mark in both the entertainment industry and philanthropic world, we wish him luck with his future endeavours.

This is Jackie. Be like Jackie. Cool. Unfiltered. Unfake. Original. Truthful. Use your social media to promote responsible behavior. @bindasbhidu always your fan pic.twitter.com/QdrTLHX1PE — Khushboo Mattoo (@MattLaemon) April 2, 2023

One tweet has to go for this man -walks his talk -Bindaas @bindasbhidu style hai boss pic.twitter.com/2EbY0pmZc4 — Yasmin Kidwai (@YasminKidwai) April 2, 2023

Movie idea: Jackie Shroff and Groot travelling across space, visiting various planets and telling everyone to plant more trees 😎 pic.twitter.com/hW6MD7diry — IMDb India (@IMDb_in) April 3, 2023

