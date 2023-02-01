Jackie Shroff, who is often referred to as the man of the masses, celebrated his birthday today. Due to his phenomenal performances and philanthropy, the actor has garnered a massive fan following. His fans have always supported him and all the causes that he stands for when it comes to social work.

There is a reason why Jackie is known as the man of the masses, on his birthday makes a number of donations to shelter homes and the Haji Ali Darga. Not only that, but he also helps underprivileged children and families as well as senior citizens by providing them with food, ration, groceries, and blankets.

Following in their star’s philanthropic footsteps, Jackie Shroff’s fans across the country also organise various social interest activities and community events. Let’s see how Jackie Shroff’s fans celebrate his birthday in the most meaningful way possible.

A fan named Nitin organised a Yagn pooja, a big blood donation drive, and bhandara for above 10k people. This is not the first year that the fan is doing so. He has been organising many such drives and community activities for quite a few years now.

Another fan named Ravi Parmar from Ujjain, Indore has been organising various community activities and making donations for Jackie Shroff’s birthday for the last few years. He organises a Bhandara and puja hawan and also distributes blankets and books to underprivileged children.

The actor expresses his gratitude to his fans by saying “I feel really overwhelmed and grateful to have fans who organise such social interest activities. This makes you believe that there are indeed good people in this society. I am really glad that my fans have been organising such community events and drives for my birthday over the years. It is a gift that I will never forget for years to come. I hope they continue doing such good deeds for the betterment of this society.”

The fact that quite a few of his fans organise such activities and events on Jackie Shroff’s birthday goes to show just how much of an impact he’s had on his fans. He is always someone who has supported good causes for the improvement of society. We are glad that his fans follow his precedent to do the same.

