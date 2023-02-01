Bollywood celebrities often have a blast when they have a birthday celebration. Actress Amrita Arora is no different. She rang in her birthday celebration on January 31 with her bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan. Several celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, attended the celebration.

Punjabi singer-rapper AP Dhillon, Karisma Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar, Ritesh Sidhwani with his wife Dolly Sidhwani, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor arrived in style for the party. Videos and pictures from the celebrations are now going viral on social media.

Amrita Arora and Farhan Akhtar were seen hiding their faces in the latter’s coat in one of the viral videos shared by popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani. This image sparked speculations on social media, with people social media mocking both. While it is ambiguous why so birthday girl was hiding her face in his coat, some online users speculated that they were inebriated.

Watch the hilarious viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As the video went viral on social media, netizens began to react to Farhan Akhtar and Amrita Arora’s behaviour. A user mentioned, “Sorry to say but nowadays every were actors are hiding their face ? Is this a trend?” another user said, “Choli ke piche kya hai🤫🤔🤣”

A third user wrote, “Ya aysa kar raha Hain naa in photo mat lo khud Si day hojaigay,” another user then commented, “Ye kya hai ye kya hai😂” Another said, “Jyada pi li h.”

Meanwhile, at the party, all of the ladies were dressed to kill. While Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora wore black ensembles, Malaika Arora garnered attention in a black top and beige pants. Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in a red printed gown. On her Instagram stories, the Udta Punjab star also shared behind-the-scenes photos from the party. Kareena was seen wide-eyed in one photo, while Amrita kissed Mallika Bhat on the cheek.

