One of the critically acclaimed directors in Bollywood, Anurag Kashyap is known for some massively popular projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, Sacred Games, and others. Sacred Games was one of the most-watched series on the OTT platform that was based on Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name. However, there were reports that the show will return with the third season but for some reason it was shelved. Now, in an interview, Anurag Kashyap himself cleared the air and revealed why it was shut. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Sacred Games was one of the web series that had shifted the whole tone of web shows on OTT platforms. The series featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

When Anurag Kashyap appeared in Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey YouTube series, he talked about what happened to Sacred Games season 3 in length and blamed that Netflix would know about it. He said, “Vikram Motwane was driving Sacred Games. Ten days before I was supposed to go shoot Mukkabaaz, he asked me to come on board. I told him I was always interested, but they had a problem with me. Some local people had told them that I didn’t have a female audience. It was my zone, and they eventually came around… A season three was supposed to come out, but they shut it down, Netflix would know why.”

Anurag Kashyap further mentioned that after Tandav’s controversy, OTT platforms are not taking in any risk. He said, “OTT ki aaj ki date mein himmat nahi hai, Tandav ke baad sab dar gaye hain.”

Further in the interview, Anurag Kashyap was asked about leaking of Paanch and the director immediately responded that it wasn’t him who had leaked it and revealed that it could have been one of the people whom he had shown the film. He shared that it got pirated and somehow reached Pakistan. Anurag said, “The people who pirated it got a message through to me via the band Junoon. They said, ‘Your film made us so much money, if you ever need funding, we’ll help’. I said, ‘No, thank you’.”

Well, what were your opinion about Sacred Games? Let us know your thoughts after knowing Anurag Kashyap’s reason behind shelving Sacred Games.

