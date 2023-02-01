Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is one of the most loved and adored star kids. He often grabs the eyeballs of the audience for various reasons. Be it his public appearances or his drool-worthy pictures on Instagram, he often rules our news feeds.

Well, it’s not easy to be a celeb these days, you are constantly chased by the media, and with the rise of paparazzi culture even the star kids are not spared. Apart from the pap culture, star kids often stay on the radar of trollers as well. Talking specifically about Aryan Khan, it seems he is the troller’s favourite. Recently, he was spotted attending an event and as soon as the video surfaced, netizens were quick to comment on his attitude. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Recently, the son of King Khan SRK Aryan Khan attended the screening of Anurag Kashyap much – awaited love drama Almost Pyaar featuring DJ Mohabbat. For the screening, Aryan opted for a casual look by wearing a navy blue sweater that he frayed with denim. While he was heading to the venue, he was captured by the media and as soon as the video went viral, netizens called him out for his arrogance.

One of the users wrote, “Attitude for nothing!!! Learn something from your dad. Nothing like SRK.”

Another was quick to take a dig at his attitude and wrote, “Ghamandi Insaan.”

“Bhut attitude hai yaar… srk ko door door tak touch nhi kar payega. Srk… Srk hai unki reputation kharab kar dega”, another comment read.

Another user commented, “kis baat ka attitude hai yaar. Abhi toh kuch bna bhi nhi… baap ka success hai iska nhi.”

“Kitni akad hai ismai, isey acha to iska baap hai”, another user commented.

A user wrote, “The level of his attitude is something else… total opposite of his father.”

“Nonchalant and cool? When people smile and greet you and you are expressionless and don’t care it is arrogance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

However, many netizens also came out in support of Aryan Khan and wrote that the media should respect everyone’s privacy. One of the users wrote, “The media should respect someone’s privacy, if he is not friendly with media and doesn’t want to talk, then leave him alone.”

Another user lauded him for his look and wrote, “ Like father and son.” Another user also pointed out how media treated him during his alleged involvement in the drug case and wrote, “Tum logon ne notice karne layak rakha hai kya, kal tumhara din tha, aaj iska hai.”

What are your thoughts on Aryan Khan’s viral video? Let us know in the comments section below.

