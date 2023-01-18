Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. The star kid belongs to one of the biggest families in the country and happens to be Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son. Earlier today, Aryan along with sister Suhana Khan and father was spotted at the family screening of the superstar’s upcoming biggie ‘Pathaan’. Netizens are now reacting to the star kids’ picture where he was seen smiling and fans are going gaga over it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

SRK is making a comeback after 4 years on the silver screen with the Siddharth Anand directorial. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles and the film is releasing next week. The superstar has been busy off late and has been promoting the film religiously.

Now coming back to the topic, Aryan Khan was spotted earlier today in the city at the Pathaan screening for the family. He was accompanied by father Shah Rukh Khan and sister Suhana Khan.

Their picture is going crazy viral on social media and the entire Khan family is dressed casually. Aryan Khan was wearing olive green coloured cargo pants that he paired with a white hoodie and was spotted smiling as he was seen interacting with the family.

Take a look at the picture below:

Reacting to Aryan Khan’s picture on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Finally aaj Aaryan smile kar rha Wrna hmesa khadus face 😂 mujhe to laga tha ye hasta hi nahi 😂”

Another user commented, “Ooo..bhayi Aryan hasta bhi hai 😮😮😂😂”

A third user commented, “Haha pehli baar ye ladka hasta hua dikha h.”

What are your thoughts on netizens being in awe of Aryan Khan smiling during his latest public appearance today? Tell us in the space below.

