Countdown has just begun for Pathaan and we all have been waiting with bated breath for its arrival! Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, the film, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand, will mark the comeback of SRK after 4 long years. In his latest Tweet KRK, who has been behind Pathaan for a long time, has made a surprising claim about the film’s advance booking. Scroll down to read in detail.

Earlier we reported that the film has already taken the box office by storm in the overseas market with its advance bookings which will start in India from January 20.

Recently the self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) took a U-Turn and Tweeted in support of Pathaan. After calling it a colossal flop multiple times, KRK said he doesn’t know if it will be a box office dud or a hit. However, now in his latest Tweet, he has claimed that there may be an increase in prices by 40%. Yes, you heard that right! As per him, exhibitors and producers are for the price of the ticket.

KRK Tweeted, “Advance booking of #Pathaan is going to start on Friday. Till now exhibitors and producers are fighting for the price of ticket. Producer Adi wants to increase price by 40% to collect max during 5 days weekend while exhibitors want to keep normal price only.”

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Pathaan is not long lasting film like drishyam 2. It will generate 80% of it’s collection during initial 4-5 days. So, it’s necessary for them to earn as much as possible in beginning days.”

Earlier KRK wrote, “I don’t know whether #Pathaan will be a hit or flop? Even I have nothing to do with hit and flop. I am not against the film. My job is to review the film honestly and I will do that. But I don’t like fake news. So I will oppose every fake news about the film.”

Coming back, do you think film tickets will be increased? Please let us know what you think.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

