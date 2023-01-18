Ashneer Grover might not be a part of Shark Tank 2 but is still dominating the headlines and how. Her ongoing case with ex-company BharatPe to his personal tiff with other sharks on the show, he never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his controversial takes on things. In a recent interview, Ashneer opened up on meeting Salman and how his assistant asked him to get the pictures clicked with the superstar. Scroll below to read his reaction to it.

Salman has a crazy fan following across the globe and happens to be one of the most successful and bankable stars in the country. Khan has over 57 million followers on Instagram and often gives a sneak peek to his fans on the photo-sharing site of his personal and professional life.

Now coming back to the topic, Ashneer Grover recently appeared on Vagehra Vagehra podcast and opened up on meeting Salman Khan and said, “Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, uske shoot ke liye mila tha, usko brief karne ke liye company ke baare mein. Teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya photo nahi khichwani, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine bola nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad mein jaa tu, aisi kaunsi heropanti hogayi (We kept him as a sponsor and I met him for the shoot to tell him about our company. I sat with him for three hours and his manager said that there will be no photos with him as ‘Sir’ doesn’t like it. I said fine I won’t do it. Go to hell, why such attitude).”

Ashneer Grover also revealed how Salman Khan cares about his public image so much and said, “But banda smart hai. Logon ko lagta hai ke hawa mein hai, banda genuinely smart hai, usko business samajhta hai, usko branding samajhti hai, usko apni image clear hai. Jab hum ad bana rahe the, usne clear bol diya tha ke mujhe larger than life hi dikhana kyunki maine picture banayi thi Tubelight, woh pit gayi kyunki mujhe usme mandbuddhi dikha diya. Mujhe laga sahi banda hai, yeh sab cheezon ki realisation hai (But he is a smart man. People think he has no substance but the guy is genuinely smart, understands business, branding and knows what his image should be like. When we were making the ad, he said it clearly that he wants to appear larger than life. That’s because he had made a film called Tubelight and it didn’t work because he was shown like a simpleton).”

Salman Khan’s charisma is undeniably strong and his fans can totally vouch for it.

What are your thoughts on Ashneer Grover on getting clicked with Salman Khan? Tell us in the space below.

