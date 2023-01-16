Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s film Andaz Apna Apna, which was released in 1994, has a separate fanbase for Bollywood film enthusiasts. Even though Rajkumar Santoshi’s film only performed moderately at the box office, it later turned out to be a cult classic.

Several dialogues from this film like “Teja main hu. Mark Idhar hai”, “Crime Master Gogo, Mogambo ka Bhatija”, “Do dost ek cup me chay piyenge” etc., are quite popular among the netizens. Fans have been asking for a sequel for the cult classic but it seems the filmmaker has finally heard their demands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with ETimes, Rajkumar Santoshi revealed that he is making a comedy film but it’s not a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna. He said, “I am not keen on remakes and sequels. If I was I would have made titles like Phir Ghayal, Ghayal Ek Baar Aur, and Damini Phir Chamkegi long back. But I am not the type of filmmaker to keep referencing what’s already done. Creating something new excites me. My next film is not a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna, but it is a similar musical comedy with lots of song and dance and it’s called Ada Apni Apni.”

The filmmaker seemingly follows the same strategy for his upcoming film which he adopted for the 1994 film. The Comedy flick was built on the young charisma and stardom of Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor. He revealed, “Ada Apni Apni will feature new age, young stars. It’s going to be a big announcement, which I will make soon.”

This brand new revelation about a spiritual sequel to Andaz Apna Apna is also an exciting development. Revealing more about the project Santoshi said, “The script is finalised. We will make an official announcement about the two male leads and female leads on Diwali this year. Who knows, this film might turn out to be better than Andaz Apna Apna or not. We’ll see soon.”

Must Read: “Pathaan Mein Salman Khan Ki Entry Kab Hogi?” Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan & He Being At His Wittiest Best, Says “Whenever You Want Bhai To Come…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News