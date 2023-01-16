RRR is creating quite a buzz on the international grounds being an Indian movie. However, there are other Indian filmmakers like Vivek Agnihotri who are also false claiming about Oscars while creating a confusion among the audience. Now, SS Rajamouli’s colleague and Baahubali franchise producer, Shobu Yarlagadda talked about Oscar campaigns and gave details about how these things work.

Shobu also mentioned that to get listed under the Oscar nominations, the makers of the film must score a win or make their films get noticed. And this all depends on the campaigns.

In a recent Twitter thread, Shobu Yarlagadda shared, “The Academy has around 10,000 members from around the world, mostly in US and around 40 or so members from India. These members belong to one of the 17 branches of the Academy based on their craft, like editing, sound etc. There are 16 crafts and 17th branch is non technical. Each year members from each branch will first vote to shortlist from the 300+ films eligible films in the reminder list (for the 10 categories where there is a shortlist) and then vote again to select the films to be nominated from each of their respective branches.”

Talking about how the real challenge is for the makers to try to get their films come under notice of the Academy members and make them like their movies, the producer shared that it is not an easy task even for the Hollywood films.

Shobu Yarlagadda concluded his tweet thread by saying, “Obviously this calls for significant investment in time and resources and is not easy. Hollywood studios are used to this as they do it year on year but for films from India it can be very daunting and a lot of learning to understand and execute a successful campaign.”

When another producer asked the Baahubali producer to pin his tweets, Shobu wrote, “I am so tired of all the misinformation on Oscars in India and people (even well-informed people) using this to gain some cheap publicity!”

This all started when Vivek Agnihotri created a confusion by tweeting a poster of The Kashmir Files stating its the ‘official contender from India at the 95th Oscars’. Prior to that, he had falsely claimed that his film was “shortlisted for Oscars 2023.” Now, Shobu Yarlagadda’s indirect dig cleared the air quite well. What do you think? Let us know!

