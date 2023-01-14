A few days back, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri was subjected to massive criticism when he shared the good news of the film being shortlisted in the Oscars. Led by Anupam Kher, the film, which also stars Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and others, is based on the real-life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the family in the late 80s and early 90s. The film has courted controversy not once but many times. Earlier it was called vulgar propaganda by Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lipid’s at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2022.

A few days back, the director took to Twitter to announce the same. He shared the film’s poster and wrote alongside, “Thanks for your love, support and blessings. This is the year of Indian Cinema. #Oscars2023.”

After courting controversy, Vivek Agnihotri has now strongly reacted to the same and said ‘nasty ecosystem is at work again’. He further said that his Oscar shortlist statement was twisted. Taking to Twitter, he shared the screenshots of social media users who called out the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for his false claims.

Captioning the same, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “WARNING: The nasty ecosystem at work again. They are twisting our statements to bring defame & disrepute to the team of #TheKashmirFiles by misreporting & lying to public. News sites and others are warned against being involved or circulating such fake news with malicious intent.”

“I want to bring to the knowledge of public & concerned authorities that some of these people/groups are harassing & threatening young female member of my family. Some of them, associated with Pakistani terror groups, are also known for instigating life threats to Nupur Sharma,” he went on to write in the consecutive tweet.

WARNING:

The nasty ecosystem at work again. They are twisting our statements to bring defame & disrepute to the team of #TheKashmirFiles by misreporting & lying to public. News sites and others are warned against being involved or circulating such fake news with malicious intent. pic.twitter.com/YTsK6VcVu5 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 13, 2023

Take a look at the Tweet that stirred the controversy:

Thanks for your love, support and blessings. This is the year of Indian Cinema. #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/eKbcIfQt4L — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 12, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri concluded by saying, “Why are they doing it? Though it’s very obvious, we leave it for your conscience to decide. In the meantime, we are taking the necessary action.

Why are they doing it? Though it’s very obvious, we leave it for your conscience to decide. In the meantime, we are taking necessary action. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 13, 2023

