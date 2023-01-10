Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is on cloud nine ever since his film The Kashmir Files became eligible for the Oscars. All the actors in the film celebrated the success. However, filmmaker Hansal Mehta seemingly took a dig at it. Scroll down to know more.

For the unfamiliar, filmmaker Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files was released last year in March. The film’s storyline centered around the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Indian-administered Kashmir. Even though it received a mixed reaction from the audience and critics, it was a commercial success.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta retweeted a post that was previously tweeted by New York-based columnist-writer, Aseem Chhabra. The tweet read, “Let me make this clear – that filmmaker who is claiming his divisive film has been “shortlisted” for the Oscars is LYING. His film has only qualified for the Oscars. Any film can qualify if it has a limited run in LA.”

The filmmaker then reacted to the tweet sarcastically, “You are a genocide-denying anti-national.” It seems he is taking an indirect dig at Vivek Agnihotri who often sees calling people who criticised The Kashmir Files, as ‘anti-national.’ Take a look at it below:

You are a genocide denying anti-national. https://t.co/bmyAJu5J4f — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 10, 2023

Previously, Vivek Agnihotri expressed happiness on Twitter after his film was shortlisted for the Oscars. He wrote, #PallaviJoshi #MithunChakraborty @DarshanKumaar @AnupamPKher are all shortlisted for best actor categories. It’s just the beginning. A long long road ahead. Please bless them all.”

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema. 🙏🙏🙏 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 10, 2023

#PallaviJoshi #MithunChakraborty @DarshanKumaar @AnupamPKher are all shortlisted for best actor categories. It’s just the beginning. A long long road ahead. Pl bless them all. pic.twitter.com/fzrY9VKDcP — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 10, 2023

Anupam Kher who starred in The Kashmir Files, spoke to the news agency ANI, “The Kashmir Files being shortlisted at the Oscars is an achievement in itself, it’s too early to celebrate. This tragedy was kept hidden for 32 years and after 32 years when this film was released, the world welcomed it but also there were a lot of people who commented a lot about it. Not only the film is shortlisted but I am also shortlisted for the Best Actor award. It’s a humbling and amazing feeling. Four more films are shortlisted from India. I wish them all the best and congratulations.”

