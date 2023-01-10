After the stupendous success of the 2nd instalment of the hit franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the makers are all set to return with the 3rd instalment. The first part of the cult classic was released in 2017 and it stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel and others in pivotal roles. While the 2nd part saw Kartik Aaryan headlining the film along with Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles. Helmed by Aneez Bazmee, the film was a box office hit of 2022. Now producer Bhushan Kumar has recently revealed that the 3rd part is in the making and they want to take the franchise forward.

It was not only the 2nd highest opener of 2022 but also became the 2nd top weekender of last year. Both the lists were topped by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra.

According to the latest media reports, producer Bhushan Kumar has revealed that since they want to take the franchise forward, they want Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to be big and unique owing to the high expectations of the fans. He also revealed that they are eyeing on 2025 release of the film. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the film is unlikely to see the return of Akshay Kumar in the franchise.