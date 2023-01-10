After the stupendous success of the 2nd instalment of the hit franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the makers are all set to return with the 3rd instalment. The first part of the cult classic was released in 2017 and it stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel and others in pivotal roles. While the 2nd part saw Kartik Aaryan headlining the film along with Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles. Helmed by Aneez Bazmee, the film was a box office hit of 2022. Now producer Bhushan Kumar has recently revealed that the 3rd part is in the making and they want to take the franchise forward.
It was not only the 2nd highest opener of 2022 but also became the 2nd top weekender of last year. Both the lists were topped by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra.
According to the latest media reports, producer Bhushan Kumar has revealed that since they want to take the franchise forward, they want Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to be big and unique owing to the high expectations of the fans. He also revealed that they are eyeing on 2025 release of the film. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the film is unlikely to see the return of Akshay Kumar in the franchise.
Producer Bhushan Kumar revealed to Pinkvilla, “We are definitely making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan. We are right in the process of figuring out the gap that we need between part 2 and part 3. The expectations are sky-high and we are now thinking on how to take the franchise forward. At the moment, we are jamming on the script. All the stakeholders are clear – the idea of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 needs to be big and unique.”
Further explaining his thought process, Kumar said that Bhool Bhulaiyaa is an established franchise now, and there will be anticipation around it. On the other hand, he feels Drishyam 2 was a unique idea and in the same way, they are on the look out of a unique idea and once they get that, they will move ahead.
Spilling the beans on the predicted release date, Bhushan Kumar added, “We are targeting to release the film in 2025 and start it by second half of 2024. We have got good one and a half year to crack the subject.”
In the same interview, he also gave us an insight of Aashiqui 3 and revealed that it is likely to go on the floors by end of this year. After finishing off shooting for Metro: Inn Dino by February end, director Anurag Basu will then begin working again on the film script. And it’s going to be a very ‘big musical’, revealed the producer.
