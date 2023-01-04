Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses and she enjoys a massive male fan following. With more than 70 million followers on social, the Om Shanti Om actress rule many hearts. Her fans are always eager to know about her likes, dislikes, and how she is as a person in real life.

Deepika once appeared on Koffee With Karan 6 and we know when someone graces the Koffee couch, we get controversial statements, juicy gossip, and candid moments of our favourite celebs. Once Pathaan actress along with Alia Bhatt graced the coffee couch and during the rapid-fire round her answer on what she first noticed in a man left everyone shocked. Scroll down to read the story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a throwback video of Koffee With Karan 6, actress Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt can be seen gracing the coffee couch. During the rapid round, Deepika was asked what she notices first in a man. To which, the actress gave a n*ughty reply by gazing at Dharma Productions’ head honcho from top to bottom and gave her patent smile. Her innuendo-intended answer left Karan and Alia Bhatt in splits. The actress then said, “swiftly moving on.” The viral video has now reached Reddit and users have a lot to say.

Without any further ado, let us take a look at the comments that caught our attention.

A user commented, “She makes men horny.”

Another user was quick to suggest, “Kjo call Ranveer and Deepika together in the next season and then ask the same question to Ranveer about women.”

Many bashed her being vocal about her opinion and one of the users wrote, “Means Ranveer is not of her choice. He is not able to make her pregnant till now.”

On the work front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is all set for the release of Pathaan. The film also stars King Khan Shah Rukh Khan and it also marks the fourth collaboration between the superstars. Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

For more such Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Aryan Khan Goes All Dapper At The Airport, A Netizen Reacts, “He Is Dating Nora Fatehi, Saw Them Kissing In Dubai, Regretting Of Not Taking Pictures…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News