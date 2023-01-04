Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines and how. SRK is all set to return to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand’s directorial which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. But much before it hit the theatres, it got mired in controversies for many reasons. Right from DP’s saffron-coloured bikini to being called for a boycott by the netizens, the film is all over the news.

On the occasion of New Year, 2023, SRK and DP partied with their respective families and close friends before kick-starting the promotions. Pathaan trailer will be dropped on Jan 10.

Shah Rukh Khan began his New Year with a #AskSRK session on Twitter this afternoon and once again he made headlines with his epic responses. While he’s known for his witty replies, he recently trolled a troll with the most epic answer who called his upcoming film Pathaan a disaster. It so happened when a netizen wrote, “Pathan disaster already. Retirement lelo.” Hitting back at him in the most funniest way he told him, “Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!!”

Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!! https://t.co/G5xPYBdUCK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s reply not only made us go ROFL, but even netizens also seem to have a filed say. Commenting on the same, a user wrote, “Areee aaj SRk troller bana hai kya??” while another said, “Ye hui naa King wali baat.”

During the same #AskSRK session, SRK gave a quirky response when a netizen asked him, “Pathaan mein Salman Khan ki entry kab hogi.” He replied, “#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film.”

#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film. https://t.co/337ENPbR7c — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Coming back to SRK’s reply to a troll, we must say, this is a true example of killing the haters with kindness.

Shah Rukh Khan has a choc-o-block calendar in 2023. After Pathaan’s release on January 25, 2023, his next films Dunki and Jawan are also scheduled to release in the same year.

