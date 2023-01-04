There is a valid reason why Shahrukh Khan is called the king of marketing. While fans are waiting for his appearance in Pathan, during #AskSRK session, the actor takes a dig at the rumor of Salman Khan’s tiger appearing in the movie. Fans have been expecting to watch these two Bollywood stars on the same screen as it was announced upcoming “Tiger Zinda Hai”, the recent “Pathaan”, and 2019 released “War” movie are a part of YRF Spy Universe.

While all these movies will combine to create a new Spy Universe, an “Untitled War film” directed by Siddharth Anand is slated to blow everyone’s mind. However, SRK replied to a fan’s query who asked whether we will get to see Salman Khan in the movie or not.

Shah Rukh Khan left no chance to promote the movie and asked the fan to scan the QR code and book a ticket for his movie. He says, “#Pathaan is an interactive movie. Whenever you want bhai to come in the film, use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film.”

Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Pathaan” has been in the news for recent controversies. Amongst all the brawl, the fans’ affection and hype for the movie do not seem to be twitched. Being part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, it is one of the most anticipated films in Hindi Cinema. Ever since the teaser for the movie was released, there has been no official trailer for the same. However, various insiders have seen the trailer and called it a “true-blue theatrical event film”.

#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film. https://t.co/337ENPbR7c — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Recently, news also broke out that the trailer for the film has also been leaked but there is confirmation whether the trailer was real or a clip from an advertisement. Shah Rukh Khan’s previous cameos in the last 5 years have left fans desperately wanting to see him as “Pathaan”. However, amidst the recent controversies, the movie is slated to release on 25 January 2023.

