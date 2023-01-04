Earlier today, Aryan Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he returned from celebrating New Year’s in Dubai. He happens to be the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan and is already making headlines for her alleged romance with Nora Fatehi in the bling city – Dubai. As he returned to Bay on Wednesday, netizens are now reacting to his video on social media while also dragging Nora in the comments section. Scroll below to watch the video.

This New Year has brought two new couples if the reports are to be believed. One is Aryan and Nora while the other is Tamannaah Bhati and Vijay Varma who were spotted kissing in Goa as they rang New Year’s at midnight there. Now as Khan returns to Mumbai, fans are reacting to his video on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aryan Khan was dressed in casuals and donned a pair of jeans that he styled with a red t-shirt and black jacket. He looked handsome as always and accessorised his look with a silver chain, sneakers and wore a face mask.

Take a look at his video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Aryan Khan’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “He is dating Nora Fatehi saw them in Dubai kissing regretting not taking pictures of them.”

Another user commented, “Same papa jesa h ladka baap ne apni adao maar hi rkha tha ab beta b aa gaya😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

A third user commented, “Bande mei style n confidence dono hai.”

What are your thoughts on netizens reacting to Aryan Khan’s latest appearance and dragging Nora Fatehi in the comments section? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Aryan Khan Ignored Ananya Panday Because “It Didn’t Make Any Sense To Meet Her In Public?” Sources Say “He Doesn’t Like…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News