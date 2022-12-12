Canadian-Morrocan actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has been in the headlines this year over her alleged involvement in conman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s money laundering case. Now the actress has once again grabbed the headlines for filing a defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez

Both Nora and Jacqueline has been in the headlines over their alleged involvement in the case. They have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times. While Jacqueline is an accused in the money laundering case, Nora is still a person of interest and a witness.

As per the latest report by India Today, Nora Fatehi has claimed in her suit filed before the Patiala Court in Delhi that her name is being used in the case to ‘tarnish her image’ “since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons.”

The move comes after Jacqueline Fernandez submitted a plea that read, “she was being falsely implicated by the ED while celebs such as Nora Fatehi who had also received gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had been made witnesses.”

Nora Fatehi, however, refuted all allegations and said she had nothing to do with the matter. She claimed she had no contact directly with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, only through his wife, Lena Maria Paul. The actor further denied receiving any gifts from the conman.

“It is pertinent to mention herein that both the complainant (Nora Fatehi) and the accused (Jacqueline Fernandez) are actresses of foreign origin and both have had their share of struggles in rising to fame in the Indian film industry, hence, it is evident that the act of the accused in dragging the name of the complainant wherein she has no business mentioning the complainant is mala fide in nature,” the plea stated, as per the publication.

