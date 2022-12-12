Poonam Pandey is one celeb who never fails to make the headlines, and that to for a number of reasons. Poonam – who is known for her sultry acts and who often displays her hourglass figure whenever possible, has made the news once more. The LockUpp fame is being trolled on social media for her latest venture as a showstopper at a recent fashion show.

Poonam recently walked for designer Rina Dhaka at the Mysore Fashion Week Season 6 flaunting. There, the model-actress strutted the ramp dressed in a gorgeous black saree featuring white/silver lines across its pallu and on the bottom half of the entire material. But why is she being trolled?

Well, Poonam Pandey – well designer Rina Dhaka and her team, paired the s*nsual black saree with a backless blouse. This piece of fabric – which covered the bare essentials and had a sheer element on one shoulder, featured a number of flowers in the same white/silver colour and a few beads scattered in between. As for the back, it basically only featured doris holding the piece together and a string of pearl-like beads.

Poonam Pandey’s look – which kink-of has one b**b almost falling out, was styled with a pearl statement choker and the pallu draped on her arm instead of the shoulder. For her hair, the team opted to give the sleek back look dimension by adding rubber bands at regular intervals. Poonam’s makeup for the night consisted of shimmery eyes makeup and nude lips.

Commenting on her look, one user wrote, “Bartan wali bai lg rahi hai🤣 (sic)” Another added, “Ab ye bhi ramp walk karegi? P*rnstars?” A third commented, “Low budget ramp show 😂😂😂” Comparing her to Uorfi Javed, one user wrote, “Aaj poonam didi aagyi ramp par kal urfi turfi b dikh jayegi… Yeh bik gya hai ramp🥲🥲🥲🥲”

Commenting on her walk, one praised her saying “Nice walk… 😍🔥 Better then many actress.” Another trolled her writing, “Catwalk kitni ajib h iski 😹😹😹😹” Check out Poonam Pandey’s video here:

What are your thoughts on this look of Poonam? Let us know in the comments below.

