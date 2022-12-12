Shah Rukh Khan has been making headlines since morning for the latest song release from his most anticipated film of next year, Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. While ‘Besharam Rang’ is getting immense love from his fans across the globe, his latest video has got him trolled by netizens on social media. The actor landed in Mumbai a while ago after paying a visit to ‘Vaishno Devi’ and was hiding his face at the airport and hence why trolls are targeting him on the internet. Scroll below to watch the video.

SRK is returning to the silver screen after a hiatus of almost four years and fans are waiting for his films in theatres with bated breath. After Pathaan, the actor will be seen in collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani for ‘Dunki’ and Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ and both films are slated to release next year which means, Khan has a busy schedule next year.

Now coming back to the topic, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the private airport in Mumbai where he was hiding his face in the video and it’s now doing the rounds on social media. Reportedly, SRK was returning to Mumbai after visiting ‘Vaishno Devi’ in Jammu.

Take a look at the video below:

We can’t wait to see the KING back on the silver screen.

Reacting to Shah Rukh Khan’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Hindu temple jana main q muhh chupna.”

Another user commented, “Hindu temple jake ane main itni kiun hesitation Sir? God bless you.”

A third user commented, “Aache kaam mei kaahe ka muh chupaana😒🤷‍♂️”

A fourth user commented, “Raj Kundra ki tarah muh kyu chhupa raha hai srk 😅”

A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan also performed Umrah in Mecca and his pictures and videos from the holy place went crazy viral on the internet.

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling SRK for hiding his face as he returns from Vaishno Devi? Tell us in the space below.

