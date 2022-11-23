Seasoned actress Neena Gupta is known for her phenomenal works on screen and her bold decisions off-screen. She has always been upfront about her personal life and is a proud single parent of Masaba Gupta. Masaba herself has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. But all this was not easy for the actor. Recently in an interview with the Humans of Mumbai, Neena Gupta shared that after getting pregnant, she discussed it with Vivian Richards,

Vivian Richards, former West Indies cricket team captain, was already married when Neena got pregnant. So, they had to discuss it. Recalling her conversation with Richards, the Uunchai actor said, “If you don’t want this child, then I won’t have it. He said, ‘No, no, I would love for you to have this child’.”

The veteran actor also mentioned that many of her friends and relatives were against her decision to be a single mother, including her father, initially. Neena Gupta further said, ‘No, no, no, how can you do it alone?’ because he was already married, and I couldn’t marry him and go to Antigua to live there. But what happens is jawani mein you are blind. (You are blind when you’re young) When you are in love, you don’t listen to anybody. No children will listen to their parents, and I was the same.”

Neena Gupta met Vivian Richards in Jaipur, where she was shooting for one of her films and the West Indies cricket team was also there. The entire cast of her film and the West Indies team was invited by the Queen of Jaipur for dinner. On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Goodbye and Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

