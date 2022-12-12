Siddharth Aanand’s film Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan has been in the headlines for a long time. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the superstar on the big screen after four years. Amidst this new song, Besharam Rang was released by the makers.

The peppy dance number has left the netizens in a meltdown. Fans were mesmerized with SRK and Deepika’s sizzling chemistry. In just hours of the song’s release, it is already trending on all social media platforms. While fans are now even more excited to see them on the big screen but did you know how much did they charge for their performance? Scroll down to know.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika set the screen on fire with her moves in the recently released song Besharam Rang. In the film, she will be playing an important role as the female lead and she is taking home a huge Rs 15 crore.

John Abraham

John will be playing a negative character in Pathaan. As per reports floating online, the action star is being paid Rs 20 crore for the movie.

Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan has a special appearance in the film. His cameo role has been much talked about and has got fans all excited about the film as well. If reports are to go by, the superstar has refused to take money for his role. He shot for his portions at Yash Raj Films studio, however back in February.

Siddharth Anand

Siddharth is one of the well-known directors in Bollywood. He has previously helmed films like Bang Bang, and War. He is reportedly charging Rs 6 crore to direct the movie.

Ashutosh Rana

The actor had essayed the role of a senior RAW officer in War and will also do the same in Pathaan. Details related to his remuneration are not known but for sure he is going to charge a bomb.

Dimple Kapadia

As per reports floating online Dimple has already started shooting for Pathaan. She will be essaying the role of a Research & Analysis Wing officer and the fees that she will be taking are not known.

Shah Rukh Khan

The superstar is all set to make a comeback to the big screen in a full-fledged role after four years. His last film was Zero which was released in 2018. If reports are to be believed, King Khan is charging a hefty sum of Rs 100 crore for his role in the film.

Directed by Siddharth Aanand, Pathaan is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The action thriller will be released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions apart from Hindi.

