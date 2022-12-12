We are eagerly waiting for January to come as soon as possible because only then can we finally watch Shah Rukh Khan on the big screens after four years. Shah Rukh is returning to Bollywood after a long break with back-to-back movies starting with Pathaan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. However, now the first song, ‘Besharam Rang’ of the movie has been released, and we got a glimpse of Deepika and SRK’s chemistry, and well, we are spellbound. But it was KRK’s comment on the song that created a buzz on Twitter. Read more to find out!

SRK has a lineup of projects in the future. Apart from Pathaan, he will be next seen in Dunki and Jawaan. He has already wrapped Dunki and is working on Jawaan.

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is a self-proclaimed critic who never shies away from voicing his opinions and taking digs at Bollywood movies or trolling the actors. A few hours back, he took to his Twitter handle and lashed out at Pathaan’s first song ‘Besharam Rang’. Dress-shaming Deepika Padukone, he claimed Shah Rukh Khan has been showing off his ‘fake plastic abs’.

KRK’s tweet can be read as, “I simply can’t understand, why #DeepikaPadukone is wearing bikini in the Song #BeshramRang While she is looking so bad in bikini. I would love this song if Deepika is wearing salwar kameez or any other full dress. And SRK is not showing fake plastic 6 packs.”

I simply can’t understand, why #DeepikaPadukone is wearing bikini in the Song #BeshramRang While she is looking so bad in bikini. I would love this song if Deepika is wearing salwar kameez or any other full dress. And SRK is not showing fake plastic 6 packs. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 12, 2022

As soon as his tweet hit the internet, a few of the netizens agreed with him, while a few lashed at him for saying this. One wrote, “YRF sirf nangi krne ke liye rkha hai Deepika ko.” Another one penned, “Delete kar KRK war na dikkat ho jayega tere ko”, one of the comments can be read as, “Agenda start. Srk movie releasing and how can I not spread negativity?”

A few days back, KRK took to his Twitter handle, and had taken a dig at the song before its release. He wrote, “Song of #Pathaan is going to release soon. Means song is releasing before the trailer. And now it’s confirmed that the name will remain #Pathaan! Means it’s also confirmed that this film will become super flop. Nobody can save it at the box office.”

Song of #Pathaan is going to release soon. Means song is releasing before the trailer. And now it’s confirmed that the name will remain #Pathaan! Means it’s also confirmed that this film will become super flop. Nobody can save it at the box office. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 9, 2022

What are your thoughts about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song ‘Besharam Rang’? Do you agree with KRK?

