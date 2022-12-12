Ever since rumours of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s separation began to make headlines, new theories and stories have been making headlines every now and then. Rumours mills started buzzing after the tennis star posted a cryptic story on her Instagram and soon after the reason behind their split was rumoured to be Ayesha Siddiqui. However, now self-claimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has called their separation ‘Karma’.

The couple got married in 2010, however, due to professional commitments the tennis star was in India, while Malik was living in Pakistan. The duo was amongst the most loved celeb couples among fans. But the divorce rumours has truly been a shocker for many.

Coming back, KRK recently took to Twitter and claimed that Sania Mirza is responsible for breaking Shoaib Malik’s first marriage with Ayesha Siddiqui. He further revealed that just 3 days before getting married to Sania, Shoaib divorced Ayesha.

KRK Tweeted, “Sania Mirza did break the house of Hyderabadi girl #AishaSiddiqui. Shoaib Malik was already married to Aisha. And Shoaib divorced her 3 days to get married to Sania. Karma is a bitch. Now Same happened with Sania, while Shoaib has given her divorce.”

For the unversed, in April 2010, Ayesha Siddiqui opened up about her alleged marriage with Shoaib Malik and stated that they did get married and have had nikah too. She told the Times Of India, “I am not just his wife, he had the nikah too. And we have the papers to show to the world. I have the nikah-nama and it’s there for the world to see. I don’t want anything from him. I don’t think anybody can be defamed by this.”

However two days later, Shoaib Malik reacted to Ayesha Siddiqui’s interview and told the same portal, “Ayesha wanted us to get married. While I definitely wanted to marry her, I didn’t want to rush into it. For one, I hadn’t met her. She suggested that we could do a telephone nikah right away. There was no way I could tell my parents about a telephone nikah, because it’s not the way they wanted me to get married. I was just 20 then, and under a lot of pressure from Ayesha to get married as she was saying that her family was losing face in Hyderabad as word had got around that we were courting. I walked out of my house one morning in June 2002, and went to my friend’s shop and called from there. I got a nikahnama, signed it, thinking the girl I was marrying was the one in the photographs.”

Coming back, how many of your agree with KRK’s claims? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

