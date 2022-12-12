Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors of this time in Bollywood. He has shown his worth as an actor be it in Gangs of Wasseypur or Sacred Games, Nawaz has always tried to create content out of the box. However, in a recent media conversation, the actor took a dig at other Bollywood and South actors who charge hefty amounts as fees and shared his opinion on what could be the reason behind flop movies. Scroll below to get the scoop!

For the unversed, Nawaz is preparing for his upcoming movie Haddi where he is going to play a transgender character. Well, he has a few movies in his pipeline which would be quite fun to watch!

Now, in an interview with ETimes, while talking about the box office failures and what could be the possible reason, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Looking at box-office numbers is the responsibility of the producer. An actor should not be bothered about ticket sales. I see it as a corruption of the craft. Why should an actor be talking about box office?”

Going further in the conversation, Nawazuddin Siddiqui taking a dig at actors added, “The stars who charged Rs. 100 crores per film are the ones who have ended up harming the films. A small-budget or a modest-budget film doesn’t fail. Everytime a film’s budget is beyond the limits of viability, it will be a flop. Actors, directors, and storytellers don’t flop. It’s the film’s budget that makes it a hit or flop.”

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked what he would choose between good content cinema and big-budgeted movies, the actor had a firm answer to it. He responded, “I could have a trillion dollars but if I don’t have the ability to think of one decent idea, it’s almost a certainty that my trillion dollars will get reduced into pocket change.”

He further gave a perspective that if a person has a remarkable script, then the producers will run behind that person with a whopping amount of money. So according to Nawaz, we all should give more credit to the person who has a brain to think something out of the box.

